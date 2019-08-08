First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Comparing side by side

Both First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.34 N/A 1.69 12.84 First Internet Bancorp 21 2.93 N/A 2.12 9.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to First Midwest Bancorp Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1% First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 7.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Competitively, First Internet Bancorp is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares and 71.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares. Insiders held 0.9% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are First Internet Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19% First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Internet Bancorp.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors First Internet Bancorp.