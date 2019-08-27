First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) to pay $0.14 on Oct 8, 2019; Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Shorts Up By 11.19%

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) had an increase of 11.19% in short interest. MBII’s SI was 2.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.19% from 2.30M shares previously. With 140,600 avg volume, 18 days are for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)’s short sellers to cover MBII’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 93,945 shares traded. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has declined 30.73% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MBII News: 10/05/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC MBII.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 08/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – COMPANIES AGREED TO SHARE REVENUES FROM ANY PRODUCTS THAT MAY RESULT FROM COLLABORATION; 15/03/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS REPORTS ZEQUANOX DISTRIBUTION PACT; 24/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Expands Sales Team and Establishes New Sales Territory; 25/04/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations and Lidorr Chemicals Ltd. Sign Distribution Agreement in Israel; 05/04/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Names Kevin Hammill Chief Comml Officer; 17/04/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING PRIMARILY FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 15/03/2018 Marrone Bio Innovations Announces Zequanox® Distribution Partnership; 15/03/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS – SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SOLENIS TO PROVIDE ZEQUANOX MOLLUSCICIDE TREATMENT PROGRAMS FOR WATER SYSTEMS IN U.S., CANADA

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s current price of $18.79 translates into 0.75% yield. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 493,558 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $142.84 million. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include Regalia, a plant extract fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.11% less from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 469,041 shares. New York-based Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII). Legal And General Gp Pcl has invested 0% in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII). 8,247 were reported by Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc). American Interest Inc has invested 0% in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 52,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Invest Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 13,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 15,418 shares. Icm Asset Incorporated Wa accumulated 258,900 shares. 11,590 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 31,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marco Management Ltd Llc invested 0% in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII). Primecap Management Ca has 2.62M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,275 activity. Van Arsdell Stephen C had bought 2,500 shares worth $50,275.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 10.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.01% or 225,920 shares. Everence Mgmt accumulated 13,350 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 13,000 shares. 309,263 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 17,421 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 233,149 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 105,300 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 96,489 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Maltese Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.01% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). 42,602 are held by Voya Management Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 82,471 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 97,797 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 28,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake.