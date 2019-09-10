First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) to pay $0.14 on Oct 8, 2019; Dorman Products (DORM)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s current price of $19.36 translates into 0.72% yield. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 661,815 shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS

Dorman Products Inc (DORM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 107 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 86 trimmed and sold positions in Dorman Products Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 25.64 million shares, down from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dorman Products Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 69 Increased: 78 New Position: 29.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $27.84 million for 21.38 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.16% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 221,739 shares traded or 21.98% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. for 48,092 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 161,218 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 793,888 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 253,877 shares.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vera Bradley Partners With Warner Bros. Consumer Products to Create Exclusive Vera Bradley + Harry Potter Collection – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 22.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association has 753,963 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 183,372 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 1.12% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Moreover, Fj Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.33% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 178,213 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 410 were accumulated by Smithfield. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 12,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc accumulated 0.01% or 306,857 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 233,149 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 26,377 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company reported 14,355 shares stake. 14,260 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Midwest Expanding In Milwaukee Nasdaq:FMBI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid First Midwest Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,275 activity. Van Arsdell Stephen C also bought $50,275 worth of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) on Friday, May 17.