First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) to pay $0.14 on Oct 8, 2019; Colony Group Has Raised Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake

Colony Group Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 66.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 5,404 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Colony Group Llc holds 13,565 shares with $2.37M value, up from 8,161 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $119.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 2.10M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s current price of $20.06 translates into 0.70% yield. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 382,574 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 14.16% above currents $166.21 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Colony Group Llc decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ) stake by 14,083 shares to 559,615 valued at $32.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) stake by 6,354 shares and now owns 255,764 shares. Communication Services Spdr Etf was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings.