First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) to pay $0.14 on Oct 8, 2019; American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) Has 1.02 Sentiment

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 101 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 99 sold and decreased their positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 81.78 million shares, down from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Equity Investment Life Holding Co in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 76 Increased: 73 New Position: 28.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s current price of $18.69 translates into 0.75% yield. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 324,559 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion

Snow Capital Management Lp holds 2.57% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for 1.51 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 254,727 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 134,019 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 69,562 shares.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $90.09M for 5.39 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) CEO John Matovina on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 341,555 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 183,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 73,364 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Blackrock reported 15.61M shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Endeavour Cap Advsr has 1.10M shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 68,382 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 12,518 shares. Profund Advsr Llc has 10,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 398 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 36,671 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 41,200 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.04% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 212 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 26,377 shares.

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Midwest Expanding In Milwaukee Nasdaq:FMBI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “7 Stocks Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Keeps Buying – GuruFocus.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid First Midwest Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,275 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $50,275 was made by Van Arsdell Stephen C on Friday, May 17.