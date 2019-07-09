First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Decreased Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Brown Advisory Securities Has Decreased Position by $780,663

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,573 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 37,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 4.07 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 653,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.78M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.62M, down from 7.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 221,304 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.79% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 34,447 shares to 106,006 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.09 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $51.88 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

