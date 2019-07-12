First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Holder Cambiar Investors Cut Holding by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased Its Stake by $9.03 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 53,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,165 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 191,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 507,323 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 64,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.11M, up from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) by 429,217 shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $114.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings.

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $51.89 million for 10.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,845 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $150,570 were bought by Hayley Kathryn on Thursday, January 24.