First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Both First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares Inc. 34 3.48 N/A 2.67 12.74 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 28 5.00 N/A 1.61 17.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Mid Bancshares Inc. and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. First Mid Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.45 beta means First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 0.22 beta which is 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First Mid Bancshares Inc. and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37 is First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.4% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares and 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares. About 1.5% of First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.92% -1.56% -1.79% 4.8% -15.52% 6.77% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59%

For the past year First Mid Bancshares Inc. has 6.77% stronger performance while Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares Inc. beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.