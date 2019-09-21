First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Both First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Mid Bancshares Inc.
|34
|3.48
|N/A
|2.67
|12.74
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|28
|5.00
|N/A
|1.61
|17.80
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Mid Bancshares Inc. and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. First Mid Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Mid Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|8.1%
|1%
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|1.3%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.45 beta means First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 0.22 beta which is 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for First Mid Bancshares Inc. and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Mid Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$37 is First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.22%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 29.4% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares and 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares. About 1.5% of First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Mid Bancshares Inc.
|0.92%
|-1.56%
|-1.79%
|4.8%
|-15.52%
|6.77%
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.85%
|1.56%
|-9.11%
|-7.58%
|-35.9%
|-25.59%
For the past year First Mid Bancshares Inc. has 6.77% stronger performance while Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance.
Summary
First Mid Bancshares Inc. beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.