First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) EPS Estimated At $0.74; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Decreased Dillards (DDS) Holding By $404,700

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Dillards Inc (DDS) stake by 31.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc analyzed 5,700 shares as Dillards Inc (DDS)'s stock declined 6.12%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 12,670 shares with $912,000 value, down from 18,370 last quarter. Dillards Inc now has $1.67B valuation. The stock increased 7.39% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 127,343 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500.

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.74 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter's $0.72 EPS. FMBH's profit would be $12.34M giving it 11.43 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s analysts see -7.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 225 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold First Mid Bancshares, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endeavour Cap Advsr Inc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Manufacturers Life The invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Thb Asset reported 118,063 shares stake. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). 52,976 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company invested in 2,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 6,550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 50,753 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Fj Capital Management Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 68,298 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 121,300 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 34,803 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc owns 24,012 shares. Illinois-based First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 5,626 shares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $564.35 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 12.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.60 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.66% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. Wedbush maintained Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 4,273 shares. Regions reported 35 shares. Intl reported 0.05% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 3,392 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 50,238 shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 50,812 shares. Stevens Cap LP invested in 11,814 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia accumulated 23,377 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 10,010 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Corp Ny owns 16,927 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability owns 41,810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hbk Lp, Texas-based fund reported 6,184 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 1.24 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 766,550 shares.