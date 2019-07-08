First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) EPS Estimated At $0.74; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Sentiment Is 1.39

Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 139 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 100 reduced and sold their stock positions in Cabot Microelectronics Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 26.72 million shares, up from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cabot Microelectronics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 71 Increased: 86 New Position: 53.

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.74 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. FMBH’s profit would be $12.34 million giving it 11.54 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -7.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 114 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers. It has a 24.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for 23,797 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 86,862 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.5% invested in the company for 193,753 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.39% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 26,349 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 16.79% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.37 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $46.50M for 17.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 After Market Close on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ObsEva SA (OBSV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Consider First Mid-Illinois (FMBH) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold First Mid Bancshares, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 1,145 shares. Grp Inc stated it has 8,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0.16% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). First Manhattan accumulated 4,000 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated has 40,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life stated it has 7,583 shares. Castine Cap Mgmt Limited holds 127,965 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Com accumulated 56,823 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 7,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Vanguard Group Inc reported 515,735 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 9,900 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 64,355 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com reported 5,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $570.02 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.