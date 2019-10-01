First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Analysts See $0.71 EPS; Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Sentiment Is 1.4

Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 7 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 5 reduced and sold their holdings in Mid-con Energy Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.97 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mid-con Energy Partners LP in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.33% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. FMBH’s profit would be $11.85 million giving it 12.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 7.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 117 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold First Mid Bancshares, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 5.51% more from 4.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fj Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.23% or 68,000 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 551,437 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Zebra Capital Management Ltd owns 7,640 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 1,248 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs. American Gp holds 9,253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc reported 51,257 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 140,159 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Swiss State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 134,051 shares or 0.19% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 22,404 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Moreover, Castine Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.11% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 123,137 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $580.36 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.39. About 1,126 shares traded. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) has declined 78.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Rr Advisors Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP for 2.46 million shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 2,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 47 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0% in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 78,134 shares.