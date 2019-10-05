First Merchants Upped Its Holding in Valero Energy New Com (VLO) by $1.33 Million; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Jhl Capital Group Increased Its Position by $7.58 Million as Stock Rose

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy New Com (VLO) by 80.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 15,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 35,172 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 19,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 1.80 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.42 million, up from 666,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.43. About 8.02 million shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – Investors dent Tesla after censure from watchdog over fatal crash; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Autopilot System; 06/03/2018 – Electric attraction Revived Lagonda to tempt Tesla owners; 09/05/2018 – CtW Investment Cites James Murdoch Lack of Relevant Experience to Serve on Tesla Board; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 12/04/2018 – TESLA: WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE TO NTSB; 05/05/2018 – Tesla’s Numbers Are Even More Dramatic Than its CEO — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Vehicle And Battery Production Increase Has Positive Implications For Advanced Junior Lithium Explorers; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk brings technology charm offensive to high tech tunnel plan; 09/03/2018 – Auto Industry’s Cure for Electric Car Blues: Be More Like Tesla

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 736,962 shares. 2,730 were reported by Allstate Corporation. Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 6,615 shares. Spectrum Management holds 0.01% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Lincoln Natl has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,854 shares. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 23,972 shares. Kistler reported 8 shares. 192 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prns. Hrt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.6% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Korea accumulated 0.02% or 16,300 shares. 6,227 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, August 14.

