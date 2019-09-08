First Merchants Trimmed United Technologies Com (UTX) Position by $576,768; Stock Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, 1832 Asset Management LP Upped Its Position

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 403.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 8,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 10,364 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 2,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 33,700 shares to 218,200 shares, valued at $23.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 54,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,696 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,775 shares to 21,673 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 11,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Adr (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.