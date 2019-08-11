First Merchants Stake in United Technologies Com (UTX) Decreased as Shares Declined; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $334,158

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 1,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 19,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 5,582 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cambridge reported 2,897 shares. Dsm Capital Prtn Lc holds 2.62% or 711,902 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 1.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Central Natl Bank Communication stated it has 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 260 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 111,668 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il stated it has 50,210 shares. Pettee Investors Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,142 shares. National Bank & Trust owns 4,867 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Lc stated it has 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 11,123 shares. Williams Jones Associate Lc holds 6,191 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fairview Cap Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 8,797 shares stake. Burgundy Asset Mgmt has invested 1.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Llc owns 18,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.09% or 1,074 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh stated it has 1.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Evercore Wealth Management Limited reported 116,825 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability owns 7,609 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 1.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 151,389 shares. Df Dent Com reported 24,366 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 1,859 shares. Mngmt Va reported 2,792 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4.75% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Holderness Investments accumulated 12,149 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 31,282 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Lc reported 2,159 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc accumulated 62,316 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A Com (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,189 shares to 97,881 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR).