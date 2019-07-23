First Merchants Stake in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Has Boosted by $503,730 as Share Price Rose; Wayfair (W) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $150.67 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 92.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,975 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $145. About 902,568 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 11,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $209.36. About 1.33M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westfield Capital Mgmt Communications Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jnba Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 364 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 2,192 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.77% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Raymond James Na holds 0.45% or 39,925 shares. Randolph Com Inc reported 2.41% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.63% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alphaone Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corporation reported 113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 6,045 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot reported 0.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 118,518 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 723,184 shares. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv holds 32,460 shares. Optimum owns 1,677 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 12 sales for $11.39 million activity. $52,610 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Macri Edmond. Conine Steven also sold $1.56 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 4. Kumin Michael Andrew had bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120. $16,542 worth of stock was sold by Oblak Steve on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider Rodrigues Romero sold $3,591.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares to 589,000 shares, valued at $86.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

