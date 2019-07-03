First Merchants Stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) Raised by $738,920; 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined While Cadence Bank Na Decreased Position by $1.12 Million

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 25,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,084 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 18,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 6.15M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,664 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “3M Co. (MMM) Deconsolidated its Venezuelan Subsidiary – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Reports Acquisition of Gas and Flame Detection Business from 3M Co. (MMM) for $230M – StreetInsider.com” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Manufacturer 3M Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Circular Economy Network – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,821 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Mngmt Llc. Liberty Management has 2,699 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 4,096 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0.5% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Benedict Fin Advsrs holds 8,492 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 108,667 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. St Johns Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,617 shares. Hamel Associate holds 3.17% or 34,035 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Lc reported 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Guardian Life Of America holds 1,661 shares. Old Point And Fin Serv N A holds 5,986 shares. 671,812 are held by Hsbc Plc. Clean Yield Group, Vermont-based fund reported 18,666 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was sold by Bauman James L. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of stock or 8,153 shares. $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apache, Halliburton and Micron – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Core Laboratories: Another Leg Lower – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors unconvinced by Halliburton price recovery claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.12% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 21,170 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 365 shares. Field Main National Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 4,600 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Suntrust Banks owns 21,439 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 57,153 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs has 105,725 shares. Whitnell & Company has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc holds 1.30M shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs owns 10,114 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 137,442 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Com holds 0.02% or 70,905 shares.