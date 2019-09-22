First Merchants Stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) Has Decreased by $592,812 as Share Value Declined; Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Its Gentherm (THRM) Stake by $316,848

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 7,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 22,038 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $922,000, up from 14,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 516,907 shares traded or 153.44% up from the average. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 26,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389,000, down from 44,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 16.13 million shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Com by 6,034 shares to 10,859 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR) by 9,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Eafe Etf Ishares (EFA).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 168,547 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts accumulated 903,421 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 966,946 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co reported 9,826 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.37% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 23,575 are held by Ancora Ltd. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 890 shares. 438 were reported by Carroll Fincl Associates. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Co has 0.29% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 99,466 were accumulated by Etrade Management Limited Liability Co. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Colonial Trust reported 18,519 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Halliburton 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.