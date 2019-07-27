First Merchants Stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 25,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,084 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 18,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 2.17 million shares to 3.88M shares, valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We Are Staying Away From Halliburton – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Credit Suisse Best Ideas List Still Has 50% Implied Upside for 8 Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: I Am Not Buying This Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton +8% after idling fracking gear, cutting costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.