First Merchants Stake in First Merchants Com (FRME) Has Increased by $2.66 Million; Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake Held by Convergence Investment Partners Llc

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 38,011 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 31,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 1.92 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in First Merchants Corp Com (FRME) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 73,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 254,080 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 180,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in First Merchants Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 119,449 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Merchants Corporation to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QCRH or FRME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants announces settlement agreement, next steps to finalize acquisition of MBT Financial Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10,839 activity. The insider Lehman Gary bought 45 shares worth $1,658.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Prudential to split by year-end; monitoring Hong Kong protests – Reuters” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Prudential Stock Is Falling Today – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial: An Undervalued Dividend Contender – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 5,716 shares to 12,928 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 27,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,365 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

