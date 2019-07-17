First Merchants Stake In Disney Walt Company Com (DIS) Was Lifted; Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Company Com (DIS) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,613 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 21,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 14,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,163 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 810,701 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jcic Asset holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 150 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc owns 50,835 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 1.36% or 5.36M shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smead Capital has 3.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 679,755 shares. Stifel Financial holds 1.56 million shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.04% stake. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi accumulated 2,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Lvm Cap Limited Mi stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Resource accumulated 13.18 million shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability reported 103,800 shares. Benedict Finance Advisors accumulated 0.35% or 7,305 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc reported 1.27M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,169 shares to 172,847 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 39,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,918 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is KLA-Tencor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 6, 2019 : OXY, AIG, PXD, KLAC, IFF, INVH, RE, FMC, MOS, UGI, QGEN, RNG – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KLA Announces New Defect Inspection and Review Portfolio – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 239,037 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.06% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Brown Cap Limited invested in 0.05% or 44,265 shares. Clough Capital Ptnrs LP holds 1.44% or 138,200 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 12,049 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Limited Company reported 0.09% stake. Private Advisor Llc has 0.01% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Qs Investors Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 52,779 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo owns 140,466 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.01% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 22,656 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor. Aviva Public Limited stated it has 59,758 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 3,384 shares in its portfolio. Beutel Goodman And accumulated 1.46M shares or 0.99% of the stock.