First Merchants Raised Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake By $801,196; Houlihan Lokey Class A (HLI) SI Increased By 0.06%

First Merchants Corp increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 10.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 5,764 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)'s stock declined 8.26%. The First Merchants Corp holds 60,240 shares with $8.42 million value, up from 54,476 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $343.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58 million shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A (NYSE:HLI) had an increase of 0.06% in short interest. HLI's SI was 1.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.06% from 1.29M shares previously. With 286,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A (NYSE:HLI)'s short sellers to cover HLI's short positions. The SI to Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A's float is 3.73%. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 248,852 shares traded. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has declined 4.96% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,545 shares. First Wilshire Secs invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Viking Fund Management Limited Com has 1.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mraz Amerine And Assoc holds 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 22,631 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.53% or 464,749 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 175,481 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation stated it has 950,147 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 266,227 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4,441 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co holds 73,325 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Hamel Assoc reported 70,221 shares or 4.41% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Salley & Associate holds 0.87% or 38,826 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,734 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by:

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.72% above currents $130.26 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.