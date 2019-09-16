First Merchants Raised Its Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH) Holding by $305,802 as Share Value Declined; Autonation (AN) Holder Arlington Value Capital Decreased Holding by $1.86 Million

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 4,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 46,594 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 41,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 747,477 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.01 million, down from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 151,113 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Tru owns 147,139 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc holds 0% or 4,298 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.26% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.33 million shares. Colony Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 10,907 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Pzena Invest Lc has 2.56% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7.65 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.28% or 3.69M shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Srb Corporation reported 7,649 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 5,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 488,838 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 5,025 were reported by Sit. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 75,151 shares. 146,315 are owned by Thomas White Limited.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 6,255 shares to 34,098 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,289 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.63 million for 11.14 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 146,263 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 62,273 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 1,247 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Cap Lc reported 14,200 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 34,047 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% or 1,074 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 258 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company reported 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Street reported 1.56M shares. Riverhead Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 5,127 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc invested in 0% or 14,678 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability owns 15,435 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.36% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Check Cap Mngmt Ca stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).