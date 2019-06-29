First Merchants Raised Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Position by $717,250; Market Value Declined; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Value Declined, Tegean Capital Management Has Increased by $3.28 Million Its Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 2.25 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,673 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 17,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 3.75 million shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of stock was sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, February 13.