First Merchants Raised Home Depot Com (HD) Stake By $426,213; Envision Solar International (EVSI) SI Increased By 114.81%

Envision Solar International Inc (NASDAQ:EVSI) had an increase of 114.81% in short interest. EVSI’s SI was 5,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 114.81% from 2,700 shares previously. With 25,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Envision Solar International Inc (NASDAQ:EVSI)’s short sellers to cover EVSI’s short positions. The SI to Envision Solar International Inc’s float is 0.01%. It closed at $6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Merchants Corp increased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 8.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 2,059 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The First Merchants Corp holds 25,733 shares with $5.35M value, up from 23,674 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $247.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $225.55. About 4.10M shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 2.92% above currents $225.55 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 22. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $24600 target. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating.

First Merchants Corp decreased Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) stake by 2,964 shares to 69,832 valued at $14.73 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 28,667 shares and now owns 80,962 shares. Alliant Corp Com (NYSE:LNT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest accumulated 3,820 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Focused Ltd Company has invested 3.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 6,313 shares. Addison Cap invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Savant Cap Llc reported 8,728 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co has 4,310 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd invested 1.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rothschild & Asset Us owns 1,269 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,096 shares stake. First Bank & Communication Of Newtown holds 2.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 37,804 shares. Hanlon Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Holderness Invests invested 2.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 14,792 are owned by Sol Mngmt Com.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Home Depot (NYSE:HD) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Worried When Home Depot Stock Gets North of $230 – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Home Depot’s Second Quarter Was Better Than It Looked – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Envision Solar, U.S. Maker of Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle Chargers, Opened Market for Nasdaq Monday, September 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Envision Solar Receives 3rd Follow-on Order From Top Secret U.S. Facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The University of California Berkeley Selects Envision Solar’s EV ARCâ„¢ Products for Its Campus EV Charging Needs – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast: Thought Leaders Discuss Solar’s Success Story (OTCQB: $SING) (NYSE: $HASI) (NASDAQ: $EVSI) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.