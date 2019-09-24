First Merchants Raised Eog Resources Com (EOG) Stake By $448,818; Walleye Trading Has Lifted Lincoln Elec Hldgs (LECO) Position By $501,512

First Merchants Corp increased Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) stake by 34.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 4,826 shares as Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The First Merchants Corp holds 18,726 shares with $1.74 million value, up from 13,900 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc Com now has $46.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 2.94 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS

Walleye Trading Llc increased Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO) stake by 873.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 6,116 shares as Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 6,816 shares with $561,000 value, up from 700 last quarter. Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc now has $5.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $87.05. About 150,152 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream News And The Ripple Effect Of The Drone Attack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

First Merchants Corp decreased Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf stake by 17,891 shares to 100,115 valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Co Com (NYSE:WFC) stake by 41,844 shares and now owns 56,636 shares. Halliburton Company Com (NYSE:HAL) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 26.58% above currents $80.13 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. Oppenheimer maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Thursday, August 22. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $10200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $10300 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Communication has 3,994 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Bank & Trust Tru invested in 5,275 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department reported 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Natl Bank Of Omaha invested 0.85% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Citigroup stated it has 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Davis R M has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Trust Inv Advsr holds 0.48% or 4,065 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Prtn Ltd reported 6,388 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Llc stated it has 8,079 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.01% or 104,024 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 16,507 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 13,650 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 37,485 are held by Pittenger And Anderson. Loews Corporation owns 2,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axiom Interest Invsts Limited Co De holds 452,680 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LECO) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold LECO shares while 102 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 46.30 million shares or 4.20% more from 44.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). 18,600 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Blackrock Inc owns 5.99 million shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 16,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 32,402 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt has 1.74% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 40,720 shares. Synovus Fin stated it has 398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 17,700 shares. Fort Lp owns 637 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Covington Capital Mngmt reported 19,500 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 159,123 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Synovus Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:SNV) stake by 18,300 shares to 13,500 valued at $473,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 2,200 shares. Hasbro Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HAS) was reduced too.