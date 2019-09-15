First Merchants Raised By $912,860 Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake; Capital International Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

First Merchants Corp increased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 11.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 7,022 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The First Merchants Corp holds 68,239 shares with $8.89M value, up from 61,217 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $119.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection

Capital International Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 40.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Inc acquired 15,788 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Capital International Inc holds 55,179 shares with $10.92M value, up from 39,391 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf

First Merchants Corp decreased Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 28,667 shares to 80,962 valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) stake by 2,964 shares and now owns 69,832 shares. 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.76% above currents $138.06 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.69% above currents $218.75 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Monness. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31.

