First Merchants Maintains Holding in The J.M. Smucker Company Com (SJM); Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in The J.M. Smucker Company Com (SJM) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 3,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,792 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 36,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in The J.M. Smucker Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $113.13. About 574,988 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – DEAL IS AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, WHICH CO WILL FUND WITH DEBT; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 16/05/2018 – Selling JM Smucker Overdone

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 12.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

