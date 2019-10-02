First Merchants Lowered Its Oracle Com (ORCL) Holding by $1.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Community Health Sys New (CYH) by $1.86 Million

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 28,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 80,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 109,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 9.33 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 930,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 3.68 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.83M, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 1.13 million shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CITES $1,925M NEW 9.875% JUNIOR-PRIORITY NOTES; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL ASSETS OF OCALA, FL; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCUR DEBT UNDER EITHER ABL FACILITY UP TO $1 BLN/ MAINTAIN ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – CHS SEEKING TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 29, 2016 BY AND BETWEEN REVENUE CYCLE SERVICE CENTER & QHCCS; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS REPORTS PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – ON APRIL 3, CO, UNIT, ENTERED INTO AN ASSET-BASED LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS IT WAS SEEKING TO TERMINATE, EFFECTIVE SEPT 30, A SHARED SERVICES TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore And Communications Inc Il holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16,520 shares. Provise Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 29,257 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 91,323 shares. Vestor Ltd stated it has 841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Investment owns 1.66M shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Paragon Ltd has 0.38% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greenleaf has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Invesco Limited reported 17.49 million shares stake. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 16,370 shares. Jlb Associate reported 2.65% stake. Polen Management Lc owns 14.44M shares. Moreover, Farmers Trust has 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 20,332 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Eafe Etf Ishares (EFA) by 6,919 shares to 17,605 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 15,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Npv Com.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 507,208 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $37.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 162,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,550 activity. $46,300 worth of stock was bought by Fordham Benjamin C on Tuesday, August 27.