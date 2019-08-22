First Merchants Lowered Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position by $300,480 as Share Price Declined; As Avx New (AVX) Market Valuation Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Upped by $872,253 Its Holding

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 136,909 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 7.60 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De accumulated 7,011 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 10,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 6.24M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,221 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.93 million shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% or 26,579 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 33,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). 51,542 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 243,718 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Lc reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Semper Augustus Invs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 146,367 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP) by 8,346 shares to 42,460 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,674 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Mgmt Lc owns 490 shares. Frontier Inv holds 0.04% or 8,252 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.23% or 19,186 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,282 shares. Regent Ltd Company has invested 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hartline Invest Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 9,430 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 421,407 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Oh has 28,996 shares. 76,844 are held by Salem Counselors. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,292 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jensen Invest Mgmt reported 25,605 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.15 million shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.