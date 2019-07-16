First Merchants Lowered Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake by $300,480; Stock Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Maintained by Waters Parkerson & Company

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13M, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 13.15 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.27. About 7.22M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan scraps Finn app service – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn’t care – CNBC” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Partners holds 1.45% or 178,460 shares in its portfolio. 49,824 are owned by Rampart Mgmt Com Lc. 66,045 were reported by Laffer Invests. Bragg Fincl Advisors stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 10 reported 3.01% stake. 56,340 were reported by Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co. The Illinois-based Magnetar Finance Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 238,596 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Paloma Management reported 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 75,900 shares stake. Maryland Mngmt has 49,065 shares. Dearborn Limited Com accumulated 89,109 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Intact Mgmt reported 96,700 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,836 shares to 378,275 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,369 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.84 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strategic Wealth Gp Lc has 17,537 shares. Harvest Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealth Architects Lc accumulated 3,179 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ironwood Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Country Tru State Bank has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fincl Mgmt Pro stated it has 655 shares. Becker reported 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Janney Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,493 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York owns 33,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,102 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm has 15,430 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AbbVie (ABBV) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.