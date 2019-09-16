First Merchants Lifted Stake in Home Depot Com (HD) as Stock Price Rose; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Allsquare Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $142.69. About 395,369 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 23,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $231.53. About 653,822 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (NYSE:LNT) by 14,616 shares to 93,198 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 17,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,115 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc holds 7,136 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 60,950 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 218,219 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund holds 0.96% or 22,946 shares in its portfolio. Weik owns 14,980 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,820 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Swedbank invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gm Advisory accumulated 2,858 shares. 11,394 are owned by First Foundation. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Group Public Limited stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Edgewood Management Llc invested in 0% or 1,097 shares. Sit Assocs Inc has 0.94% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 146,013 shares. Scott Selber holds 2.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 23,744 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.21 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

