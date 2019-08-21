First Merchants Lifted Its Eog Resources Com (EOG) Holding; Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares (ERYP) Shorts Increased By 16.67%

Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ERYP) had an increase of 16.67% in short interest. ERYP’s SI was 1,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.67% from 1,200 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s short sellers to cover ERYP’s short positions. The SI to Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.01%. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is up 71.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERYP News: 14/05/2018 – ERYTECH PHARMA SA ERYP.PA – CASH POSITION OF €171.8 MILLION ($211.6 MILLION) AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Oncodesign Concludes a Long Term Service-Based Partnership with ERYTECH in Oncology; 12/04/2018 – ERYTECH TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM PHASE l TRIAL OF ERYASPASE IN ALL AND NEW PRE-CLINICAL DATA AT AACR 2018; 13/03/2018 – ERYTECH to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 24/04/2018 – ERYTECH Announces Filing of 2017 “Document de Référence” and 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – ERYTECH PHARMA SA ERYP.PA – REPORTED POSITIVE U.S. PHASE 1 TRIAL RESULTS IN ADULT ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; DISCUSSION WITH FDA UPCOMING; 14/05/2018 – ERYTECH Strengthens Executive Team with the Appointment of Alex Dusek as VP of Commercial Strategy; 12/03/2018 ERYTECH Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for Full Year 2017; 24/04/2018 – ERYTECH Announces Filing of 2017 “Document de Référence” and 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

First Merchants Corp increased Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) stake by 381.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 11,014 shares as Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The First Merchants Corp holds 13,900 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 2,886 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc Com now has $44.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 2.58 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,977 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Intact Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 2.76 million shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 800,368 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 34,218 shares. Numerixs accumulated 600 shares. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 148,039 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability holds 8,240 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 109,719 are owned by Sanders Cap Limited Liability Company. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,234 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 116,624 shares. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Among 12 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $115.15’s average target is 50.15% above currents $76.69 stock price. EOG Resources had 24 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Susquehanna. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Guggenheim maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup.