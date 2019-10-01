First Merchants Lifted Eog Resources Com (EOG) Position; Oil States International (OIS) Shorts Increased By 6.73%

Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) had an increase of 6.73% in short interest. OIS’s SI was 5.51M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.73% from 5.16 million shares previously. With 583,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS)’s short sellers to cover OIS’s short positions. The stock increased 4.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 765,033 shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair

First Merchants Corp increased Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) stake by 34.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 4,826 shares as Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The First Merchants Corp holds 18,726 shares with $1.74 million value, up from 13,900 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc Com now has $43.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 2.89M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty services and products to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $804.75 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 36.66% above currents $74.22 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup.

