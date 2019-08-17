First Merchants Lifted Alliant Com (LNT) Holding By $913,445; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Cut Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holding

First Merchants Corp increased Alliant Corp Com (LNT) stake by 21.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 19,435 shares as Alliant Corp Com (LNT)’s stock rose 5.90%. The First Merchants Corp holds 107,814 shares with $5.08M value, up from 88,379 last quarter. Alliant Corp Com now has $12.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 942,220 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) stake by 40.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 10,190 shares as Phillips 66 Com (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 15,035 shares with $1.43 million value, down from 25,225 last quarter. Phillips 66 Com now has $44.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 8.27% above currents $98.83 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $165,816 on Tuesday, May 28.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.60 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

