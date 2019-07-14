First Merchants Increases Stake in Bb & T Com (BBT); As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Cut by $61.11 Million Its Position

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Bb & T Corporation Com (BBT) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 6,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 97,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Bb & T Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 3.84 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53.65 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 billion, down from 54.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT LANDED SAFELY AT PHL AT ABOUT 11:20 AM ET; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after an engine failure; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Returns Value To Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – AERO ENGINE MAKER CFM GE.N SAF.PA SAYS ISSUES NEW SERVICE BULLETIN FOR ENGINE TYPE INVOLVED IN SOUTHWEST LUV.N ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 17/04/2018 – Developing: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after reported fire and bang that came from one of the plane’s engines; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: In wake of fatal Southwest Airlines engine failure, FAA ready to order emergency inspection of jet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia invested in 147,138 shares. Epoch Inv Partners reported 159,025 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ims Capital Management holds 0.54% or 12,615 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 331,693 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 6.66M shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 99,419 shares. Westover Cap Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 40,226 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 5,630 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.95% stake. Ci owns 24,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,000 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability owns 5,360 shares. Tci Wealth reported 993 shares stake. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,059 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99 million for 9.58 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 934,679 shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $933.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs owns 72,144 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 43,606 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 9.05 million shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 104,428 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 384,595 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd reported 38,100 shares stake. Axa holds 0.08% or 418,344 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 71,017 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 181,500 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has 0.26% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 59,325 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv invested in 0.1% or 464,005 shares. Leavell Inv invested in 39,154 shares. Capital Investment Lc owns 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 14,957 shares. United Asset Strategies accumulated 95,216 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.