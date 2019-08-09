First Merchants Increased Stake in Lowe’s Companies Com (LOW); River Road Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) by $1.85 Million as Stock Rose

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc Com (LOW) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 57,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 55,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 4.85 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 14,687 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,041 shares to 507,131 shares, valued at $27.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 27,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,405 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 sales for $160,186 activity. Brown J McCauley had bought 68 shares worth $2,360. 93 shares were bought by Heitzman Donna L, worth $3,215 on Friday, June 21. Another trade for 133 shares valued at $4,839 was bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III. 90 shares were bought by Bickel Paul J III, worth $3,127 on Thursday, May 23. Herde Carl G bought 61 shares worth $2,109. Shares for $1,510 were bought by Schutte John.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 66,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 0.02% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 649,402 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). State Street reported 501,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 1,843 shares. 450 are owned by Captrust Finance Advisors. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 61,318 shares. Moreover, First Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 19,966 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 6,781 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd Llc reported 38,199 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 296,847 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 172 shares.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the KBW 20th Annual Community Bank Investor Conference – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These Louisville stocks took the biggest hit in Wednesday’s market plunge – Louisville Business First” published on October 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces That Clay Stinnett Will Become Chief Financial Officer of the Company as Nancy Davis Sets Retirement for April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.