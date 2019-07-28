First Merchants Increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding; Yelp Has 1.24 Sentiment

First Merchants Corp increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 10.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 5,764 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The First Merchants Corp holds 60,240 shares with $8.42 million value, up from 54,476 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $347.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Yelp Inc (YELP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 115 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 93 reduced and sold equity positions in Yelp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 68.27 million shares, down from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Yelp Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 71 Increased: 62 New Position: 53.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.50M for 80.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 7.28% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. for 5.11 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 234,580 shares or 6.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schaller Investment Group Inc has 3.19% invested in the company for 125,000 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 61,339 shares.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$34.08, Is Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Friday Feature: Best waterfront restaurants in South Florida (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yelp Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yelp Economic Average Finds Local U.S. Economy Slowed in Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “THE LIST: What’s on the menu at Yelp’s top-rated upscale restaurants in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The Company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It has a 53.26 P/E ratio. The firm provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 581,748 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.14M were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Broderick Brian C has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C owns 23,186 shares. Argent Management Lc invested in 0.09% or 16,728 shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,861 shares. Mengis Management Incorporated holds 2.3% or 29,426 shares. 102,362 are held by Tru Of Virginia Va. Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 1.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Family Cap Tru Company owns 2.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,793 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 171,761 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Com holds 1.46% or 35,351 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 448,606 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 4.20 million shares. Farr Miller And Washington Dc reported 315,996 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17.