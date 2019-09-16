First Merchants Increased Comcast Class A Com (CMCSA) Position; American Century Companies Increased Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake By $5.44 Million

First Merchants Corp increased Comcast Corp Class A Com (CMCSA) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 8,751 shares as Comcast Corp Class A Com (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The First Merchants Corp holds 106,632 shares with $4.51 million value, up from 97,881 last quarter. Comcast Corp Class A Com now has $213.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney

American Century Companies Inc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 21.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 259,203 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 1.47M shares with $32.26 million value, up from 1.21 million last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $2.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 647,685 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C

American Century Companies Inc decreased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 142,111 shares to 544,806 valued at $175.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 831,577 shares and now owns 11.63 million shares. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hain Celestial Group has $23 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is -15.76% below currents $21.96 stock price. Hain Celestial Group had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares were bought by Welling Glenn W.. Another trade for 2.08M shares valued at $49.19M was made by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 4.29% above currents $46.88 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, April 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4800 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5100 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse.

First Merchants Corp decreased Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf stake by 17,891 shares to 100,115 valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 68,616 shares and now owns 76,193 shares. 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

