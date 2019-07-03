First Merchants Holding in Lam Research Com (LRCX) Has Raised by $313,787 as Shares Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Zendesk (ZEN) by $12.43 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 950,012 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 1,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,129 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 7,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 1.53 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares to 279,635 shares, valued at $35.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 89,550 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 29,301 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,261 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 59,726 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 131 shares. Strategic reported 16,499 shares stake. Optimum Advsr owns 0.29% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,860 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru Co has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Northern Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 109,979 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 14,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 316,504 are owned by Oaktop Capital Mgmt Ii Ltd Partnership.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. Shares for $304,560 were sold by JENNINGS KEVIN on Wednesday, February 6.