First Merchants Holding in Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Raised by $518,328; Adobe Com (ADBE) Stake Has Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 14,508 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 11,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.42 million shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Com reported 3,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,074 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 14,760 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 1.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,971 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Co has 106,569 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,782 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 87,241 shares. Kings Point Capital Management invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Michigan-based Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 541,016 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Com reported 100,943 shares stake. Highland Mngmt Limited Company holds 9,243 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.12% stake. 800 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru Co. South Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.74% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

