First Merchants Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Decreased by $444,105; Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Aviance Capital Partners Has Upped by $374,049 Its Holding

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,098 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 40,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 3.18 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 84.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 1,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $818,000, up from 2,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.02. About 3.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $362.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,704 shares to 8,690 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 15,686 shares to 35,172 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.