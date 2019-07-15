First Merchants Holding in Cerner Com (CERN) Has Increased by $675,906; Clearline Capital LP Maintains Stake in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 385,316 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (CERN) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 11,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,842 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 21,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Cerner Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 720,434 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 626,868 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 12,851 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 778 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The Texas-based Moody Retail Bank Division has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hanson Doremus Inv Management accumulated 0% or 240 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested in 13,140 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 8,265 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi stated it has 0.43% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Paloma Prns owns 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 38,543 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Scharf Ltd Llc has 2.95% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 29,565 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 1.76 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 0.01% or 644 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $178,756 activity. Arkowitz David also bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Friday, May 31. Shares for $101,120 were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23.