First Merchants Holding In Alliant Com (LNT) Was Has Increased; Rivernorth Capital Management Cut Its Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Holding by $2.47 Million as Share Price Rose

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (LNT) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 19,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 88,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Alliant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 766,067 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 274,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 34,235 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 17.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 2,695 shares to 34,521 shares, valued at $9.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 530,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Quality Muni Inc Trs (IQI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 15,987 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 734 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 465 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.16M shares. Midas Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 16,000 shares. 179,711 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset. Sit Incorporated holds 0.02% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) or 67,830 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 262,334 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Lpl Fincl Ltd accumulated 128,523 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 212,910 shares. Landscape Management Limited has 34,305 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 4.26M shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 2.25M shares. Nomura owns 17,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 1,467 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Amer Inv Services invested in 0.27% or 17,991 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Bartlett & holds 0% or 286 shares in its portfolio. 56,395 were accumulated by Oppenheimer &. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). D L Carlson Gru invested in 54,530 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,619 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Schroder Management Group has invested 0.11% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 1.60 million shares. Cambridge has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

