First Merchants Holding in Alliant Com (LNT) Raised as Stock Price Rose; Palestra Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $19.17 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 77,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 752,790 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.63 million, down from 830,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $299.37. About 56,174 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (LNT) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 19,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 107,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 88,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Alliant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 188,315 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors Sa owns 2,790 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Piedmont Advsrs holds 7,581 shares. Capital Investment Svcs Of America holds 2.85% or 72,224 shares in its portfolio. Guardian LP invested in 0.01% or 1,885 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management has 30,834 shares. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 32,317 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.13% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity accumulated 12,103 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Prtn holds 10,014 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,294 shares. Capital Interest Investors holds 0.11% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon owns 849,840 shares. Wisconsin Management Limited reported 15,575 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.