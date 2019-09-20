First Merchants Holding in Alliant Com (LNT) Has Lowered by $716,184 as Share Value Rose; Aes (AES) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Raised Holding by $88.79 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 151.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 5.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 9.22M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.58 million, up from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 2.66 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (LNT) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 14,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 93,198 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 107,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Alliant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 701,647 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 967,260 shares to 333,071 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 264,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,209 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Co Of Vermont stated it has 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cap Intll Invsts has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Miller Howard Ny stated it has 4.88M shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 931,849 shares. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Parametric Limited Com stated it has 3.71 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 10,420 shares. Signature Estate Investment Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 9,233 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 1.65 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Inc holds 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 1.17 million shares. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 294,593 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 19,518 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 33,366 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,009 activity.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 7,022 shares to 68,239 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Com (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. 9,111 are owned by Lincoln Natl. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,150 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,872 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 8,000 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, First Personal Ser has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 244 shares. Crow Point Prtn Limited holds 588,000 shares. Johnson Grp Inc reported 46,197 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 78,974 shares. Amer Inc has 0.28% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Oakworth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 1,513 shares. Legal And General Group Plc reported 2.78M shares. Qs Lc invested in 17,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global reported 11,652 shares stake.

