First Merchants Holding in Alliant Com (LNT) Cut by $716,184; Bbr Partners Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (LNT) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 14,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 93,198 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 107,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Alliant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 681,728 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT)

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 117.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 50,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 93,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05M, up from 42,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $215.17. About 1.74 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Oil is entering an ‘age of restraint’ just as earnings recover, Goldman strategist says; 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid; 08/03/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.8 EUROS FROM 4.36 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans to Hire 150 for Operations Hub in Poland; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation Ratio 41%; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.36 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 1.42M shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 9,424 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 10,000 shares. Reilly Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 1,173 shares. 722 were accumulated by Advisory Ser Networks Lc. M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 46,423 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 415,267 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co holds 116,651 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 40,000 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.75% or 49,320 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0% or 213,601 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc owns 8,765 shares.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.02 million for 14.94 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 4,826 shares to 18,726 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 7,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Eafe Etf Ishares (EFA).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60,879 shares to 27,281 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 20,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,397 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).