First Merchants Has Upped Position in Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) by $518,328; D L Carlson Investment Group Increases Position in Facebook (FB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers Want to Hear From Facebook’s Zuckerberg Directly (Video); 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 19/04/2018 – Audit Approved of Facebook Policies, Even After Cambridge Analytica Leak; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has initiated its biggest executive shakeup in its 15-year history, putting new people in charge at WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook’s core app. It’s also launching a new team focused on the blockchain; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: EU Will Closely Monitor Facebook’s Implementation of New EU Privacy Rules; 22/05/2018 – APPS WILL NOW ONLY GET LIMITED ACCESS TO INFORMATION -ZUCKERBERG

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 14,508 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 11,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $219.09. About 714,346 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 68,616 shares to 76,193 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Corp Com (NYSE:LNT) by 14,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,198 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 69,907 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,896 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

