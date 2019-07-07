First Merchants Has Upped People’s United Financial Com (PBCT) Holding; Innovative Solutions & Support Has 1.17 Sentiment

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (ISSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 6 sold and decreased equity positions in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.02 million shares, down from 4.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Innovative Solutions & Support Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

First Merchants Corp increased People’s United Financial Com (PBCT) stake by 16.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 22,092 shares as People’s United Financial Com (PBCT)’s stock declined 5.38%. The First Merchants Corp holds 159,463 shares with $2.62 million value, up from 137,371 last quarter. People’s United Financial Com now has $6.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 1.74 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 12.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $111,746 activity. $111,746 worth of stock was sold by RICHARDS MARK W on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 126,595 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 55,616 shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability reported 392 shares. M&T Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 228,103 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc owns 17,455 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.04% or 1.03 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 439,511 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 1.33 million shares. 11,097 are owned by Benedict Finance Advsrs Inc. Campbell Newman Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) or 4.19 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 18,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2.39 million shares.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, makes, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. The company has market cap of $83.53 million. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,370 activity.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. for 1.42 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 332,099 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 123,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Wharton Business Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,395 shares.