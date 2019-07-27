First Merchants Has Upped Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stake; Wealthtrust Fairport Has Cut Agilent Technologies (A) Stake

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 5,338 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 12.44%. The Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 105,744 shares with $8.50M value, down from 111,082 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $21.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 2.36M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards

First Merchants Corp increased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) stake by 23.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 2,610 shares as Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The First Merchants Corp holds 13,648 shares with $2.64M value, up from 11,038 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc Com now has $100.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc stated it has 1,000 shares. Washington Trust reported 86,738 shares stake. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd owns 2.51% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 483,190 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 115,132 shares. Polaris Mgmt Ltd holds 2.16% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 268,412 shares. Somerset Tru holds 2.1% or 20,616 shares. Hexavest holds 0.64% or 261,660 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc reported 0.23% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited owns 135 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 209,210 shares. Smith Moore & has 0.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,458 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp has 89,079 shares. Wellington Shields Llc reported 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lenox Wealth reported 697 shares stake. Waters Parkerson & Lc reported 1,559 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 12. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. Shares for $1.31M were sold by McMullen Michael R. on Wednesday, January 30. 8,902 shares valued at $685,454 were sold by Grau Dominique on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Vanguard Gp holds 24.77 million shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 2,692 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 22,042 are owned by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 270 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Mackenzie Fin owns 185,706 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. King Luther owns 33,300 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Company owns 1,625 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 20,585 shares stake. Clean Yield has 715 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 10,025 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mai Management holds 0.02% or 5,931 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields owns 245,359 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 24.13 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies.