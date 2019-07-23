First Merchants Has Upped Its Blackrock Com (BLK) Stake by $686,189 as Market Valuation Rose; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Middleton & Co Lowered Its Stake

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 1,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 5,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $478.21. About 302,771 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – ? BlackRock figures helped by […]; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Change in Investment Management Fee; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock stock gains as earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.3% Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK & ACORNS PARTNER TO EXPAND FINL PARTICIPATION AMONG; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Total Voting Rights; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Research Update; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Portfolio Update

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 6,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 171,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 4.59 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%); 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Develop Abituzumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc stated it has 8,129 shares. Inc Ca stated it has 3,152 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 160 shares. Buckingham Incorporated owns 16,412 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Management reported 1,285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,000 are owned by Cincinnati Casualty. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 16,885 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Mngmt has 13,592 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Windward Cap Management Company Ca has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.14% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 80,853 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 122,280 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com holds 40,347 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 10,139 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 31,511 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Boston Research Mgmt Inc owns 1.62% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 46,644 shares. Private Harbour Mgmt Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 1.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,712 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 63,149 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Finemark Savings Bank Trust reported 203,535 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co invested in 0.66% or 222,979 shares. Moreover, Argent has 1.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 95,708 shares. Hemenway Trust Communication Limited Liability reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Peoples Financial Corp holds 24,760 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 16,098 shares. A D Beadell Counsel has invested 1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ca holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 22,606 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.84 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 26,376 shares to 43,144 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).